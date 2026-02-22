Law enforcement agencies from across the United States, including the Bloomington District, are warning the public of an increase in vehicle fraud cases from online private party sales. The Bloomington District states they are currently conducting an investigation into one of these scams.

These incidents commonly involve vehicles advertised as “for sale by owner” by individuals using suspicious or newly created social media accounts, including on Facebook Marketplace. The social media accounts often have a very limited account history, few friends or interactions, recently created profiles, and stolen or generic profile photographs.

Later the buyer meets the seller in person and pays cash for the vehicle after being presented with what appears to be legitimate vehicle documentation from the seller.

Investigators have learned that the vehicles in these cases are stolen, and criminal organizations re-VIN the vehicles to match falsified titles and registrations. The altered Vehicle Identification Numbers are created and placed on the dashboard and driver-side door factory sticker.

Law enforcement officials warn that counterfeit factory stickers are difficult to distinguish from actual factory stickers. When the vehicle is examined using its internal computer system, the original VIN stored electronically does not match the VIN listed on the falsified title, registration, VIN plate, or factory door sticker.

The Indiana State Police is strongly encouraging the public to exercise caution when making a private-party vehicle purchase; recommending that buyers attempt to meet at local law enforcement agencies, auto dealerships, or reputable auto repair shops to close the transaction. It is also recommended that the buyer should have the vehicle internally scanned to confirm the internally stored VIN, and should verify seller information with the title.

Buyers, at a minimum, should obtain a bill of sale with the seller’s contact information and request a copy of the seller’s driver’s license or identification card.

The Indiana State Police advises that buyers should not transfer cash until their recommended verification steps are met.