Loogootee Police are investigating reports of suspicious activity involving a vehicle in a west-side neighborhood earlier this month.

According to the Loogootee Police Department, officers received information on Thursday, February 19, 2026, about a male driver in a white Toyota Camry who pulled into a residential area on the west side of the city. The vehicle reportedly stopped at a residence, where the driver rolled down his window and motioned for a juvenile female at a nearby home to approach the car. The juvenile’s mother immediately brought her inside, and the vehicle left the area a short time later.

Police say they have since received additional reports of other vehicles stopping or slowing in front of homes while children were outside. Officers are working to gather more information and determine whether the incidents are connected.

The department has increased patrols in the affected neighborhoods and is continuing to investigate all reports as they are received. Residents are being encouraged to remain alert, monitor their surroundings, and report any suspicious behavior.

Anyone with information related to the incidents is asked to contact the Loogootee Police Department at 812-295-2246. In an emergency, call 911. Information can also be shared directly with Chief Case Cummings at 812-296-2516.

The investigation remains ongoing. For more information and updates, visit the Loogootee Police Department Facebook page.