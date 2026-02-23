The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple reports of vehicle damage that may have been caused by a small caliber projectile.

According to the sheriff’s office, three complaints have been received involving damaged vehicles in an area believed to be between Deer Creek Road and Alamo Road while traveling along State Road 37. Investigators say the affected area may also extend to State Road 70.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have information related to the incidents, believes they may have been a victim, or knows of anyone who may have been hunting or shooting in the area to come forward. The timeframe of interest is between 11:00 a.m. and 5:50 p.m. on February 21.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tell City Dispatch at 812-547-7068. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office says public assistance is important as the investigation continues.

For more information and updates, visit the Perry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.