The deadline to submit a Letter of Intent for the 2026 Community Collaborations Program through the Being For Others Foundation is Friday, February 27, 2026.

Organizations interested in applying must complete the official Letter of Intent form and submit it by email to info@beingforothers.org by the deadline.

Applicants are encouraged to review program eligibility requirements and guidelines available on the foundation’s website and ensure all required information is included with their submission.

The Community Collaborations Program is designed to support multi-sector partnerships that assess local needs, identify shared priorities, and develop coordinated plans aimed at improving health and wellness in local communities.

Through this initiative, the foundation plans to invest up to $2 million between 2026 and 2030.

Proposed collaborations must align with at least one of the foundation’s established pillars and be located within at least one county in the Being For Others Foundation service region.

Additional information about the program, including eligibility guidelines and application materials, is available through the foundation’s website and social media platforms.

Questions about the grants process may be directed to info@beingforothers.org.