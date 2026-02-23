The Boonville Police Department, in coordination with the United States Secret Service, is asking businesses across the tri-state area to be on the lookout for counterfeit U.S. currency that may have been passed locally.

According to police, officers conducted a traffic stop a little more than a week ago involving Jorge Bravo, who was driving a black GMC Terrain with a Georgia license plate, CSD9367.

During the stop, officers reportedly discovered more than $5,000 in counterfeit U.S. currency, including $20 and $50 bills, along with counterfeit corporate checks made out in the name of Fox Rothschild LLP of Los Angeles, California.

Authorities released the serial numbers connected to the counterfeit bills in an effort to identify additional cases.

The counterfeit $50 bills reportedly carry serial numbers PK05524139A, PF815070221A, PA32002637A, and PK13724317B.

The counterfeit $20 bills are associated with serial numbers PK79257290G and PL45732268D.

Businesses and individuals are encouraged to review recent transactions and report any suspected counterfeit bills.

Anyone who believes they may have received one of the listed notes is asked to contact the Boonville Police Department at 812-897-6550 between 8AM and 4PM CST, or visit the department’s Facebook page for additional information.