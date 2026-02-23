The 2026 Shamrock Court has officially been announced, recognizing local youth for their confidence, personality, and Irish spirit during this year’s celebration.

In the Teen Miss Shamrock Court, Cali Jackle was crowned Teen Miss Shamrock Queen and also earned the People’s Choice Award. Sophie Schnarr was named First Runner-Up and received the Best Irish Spirit honor, while Sophia Oddo was selected as Second Runner-Up.

The Little Miss Shamrock Court featured Everly Stenftenagel as Little Miss Queen. Ava Sendelweck was named First Runner-Up, followed by Addie Leinenbach as Second Runner-Up. Tenley Terwiske received the Best Irish Spirit award, and Brynlee Mehne was selected as the People’s Choice winner.

In the Little Mister Shamrock Court, Charlie Schnarr earned the Little Mister Shamrock title and Best Irish Spirit recognition. Easton Wagner was named First Runner-Up and received the People’s Choice Award.

Organizers congratulated all contestants for their outstanding performances and thanked families and community members who attended to support the event, helping make the 2026 Shamrock Court celebration a memorable success.