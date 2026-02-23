Ralph G. Mehling, age 96, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:57 p.m. on Friday, February 20, 2026, at the Linda White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana.

Ralph was born in St. Meinrad, Indiana, on September 22, 1929, to Frank and Theresa (Braunecker) Mehling. He married Elfrieda Vonderheide on September 20, 1955, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He was a 1947 graduate of Japer High School.

He was a United States Marine Corps Veteran, serving from 1950-1953 and was in the Korean War.

He retired from the U.S. Postal Service and then later retired from the Dubois County Sanitation Department.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and the American Legion Post #147. In addition, he was a life member of the V.F.W. Post #673.

Ralph enjoyed Indy Car Racing, St. Louis Cardinal baseball, and U of E Basketball.

Surviving is his wife of 70 years, Elfrieda Mehling, Jasper, IN, one son Jeff Mehling, Jasper, IN, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death besides his parents is one sister, Elsie (Gene) Selby, and one brother, Robert (Phyllis) Mehling.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ralph Mehling will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Thursday. The V.F.W. Post #673 will conduct military graveside rites.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

