William E. Malone Jr., age 79, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 22, 2026, surrounded by family at Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Bill was born in Evansville, Indiana, on August 7, 1946, to William E. Sr. and Dorothy (Reager) Malone.

He was a 1964 graduate of North Posey High School.

He was a United States Navy Veteran and served in Vietnam. He was a crew member and electrician on the USS Guadalcanal, and during his service aboard the ship, they recovered the GEMINI X capsule and the astronauts, John Young and Michael Collins.

He worked at Eastern Electric, Evansville Electric and then retired from Jasper Electric Motors.

He was a member of the V.F.W. Post #673.

Bill enjoyed woodworking, being outdoors, fishing, riding his four-wheeler, and driving his tractor. He was very proud of his recovery and celebrated 14 years of sobriety.

Surviving are two sons, Jeromy Malone, Jasper, IN, and Josh Malone, Dale, IN, three grandchildren, Kayanna Ashely Malone, Jerry Paul Malone, and Madison Gail Malone, one sister, Jeanette (Ron) Thornburg, of Michigan, one brother, Daniel Malone, Anderson, IN, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death besides his parents are two sisters, Nancy Lanstra and Cathy Mills.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 27, 2026, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Shiloh Cemetery in Jasper. The V.F.W. Post #673 will conduct military graveside rites.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

