The Council for Holistic Wellness, a local nonprofit, has scheduled its 6th annual Holistic Wellness Expo for March 1st, 2026, from 12 to 5 PM EST at the Huntingburg Event Center.

This event is free and open to the public, offering educational speakers and interactive sessions on a variety of holistic wellness topics, as well as 50+ vendors promoting holistic wellness goods or services.

To learn more about the event or the Council for Holistic Wellness, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/council4holisticawareness.

On By Celia Neukam

