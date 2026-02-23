The Council for Holistic Wellness, a local nonprofit, has scheduled its 6th annual Holistic Wellness Expo for March 1st, 2026, from 12 to 5 PM EST at the Huntingburg Event Center.

This event is free and open to the public, offering educational speakers and interactive sessions on a variety of holistic wellness topics, as well as 50+ vendors promoting holistic wellness goods or services.

To learn more about the event or the Council for Holistic Wellness, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/council4holisticawareness.