A familiar voice and presence in Orange County law enforcement is stepping into retirement. On Monday, February 23, Master Trooper Tim Weisenberger officially retired after 26 years of service with the Indiana State Police.

Weisenberger is a native of French Lick and a graduate of Springs Valley High School. He went on to attend Vincennes University, earning an associate’s degree before beginning his law enforcement career. He graduated from the 58th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy on December 10, 1999.

Following graduation, Weisenberger was assigned to the Versailles Post, where he patrolled in Dearborn County. In 2001, he transferred to the Jasper District, where he spent the majority of his career serving communities across southern Indiana.

Throughout his tenure, Weisenberger took on numerous specialized roles, including serving as a Field Training Officer and as a recruit school counselor for the 67th and 68th recruit academies. He was also a member of the Indiana State Police Tactical Intervention Platoon and served as a Mustang driver in the department’s high-performance vehicle unit. Over the course of his career, he logged more than 900,000 miles of safe driving.

Known for his strong work ethic and commitment to mentoring younger troopers, Weisenberger is widely regarded as a positive reflection of the department and its mission.

Weisenberger resides in rural Orange County with his wife, Kelly, as he begins the next chapter following a long and distinguished career in public service.