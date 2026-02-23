Daviess Community Hospital has announced that Will Walker, NP, will return to the CORE Center as an orthopaedic nurse practitioner beginning Monday, May 4th, 2026, to strengthen the hospital’s growing musculoskeletal service line encompassing orthopaedics, interventional pain management, and surgical podiatry.

Walker, a longtime member of the DCH family, originally joined the CORE Center’s Orthopaedic team in November 2022 before serving patients in cardiology at the DCH Specialty Clinic.

Located at 421 East Van Trees Street in Washington, the CORE Center brings rehabilitation therapies, orthopaedics, pain management, podiatry, and advanced imaging together under one roof. Orthopaedics and sports medicine services, as well as pain management and podiatry, are located on the second floor, where patients receive expert evaluation, non-surgical care and, when necessary, surgical coordination close to home.

His return coincides with the reshaping of services at the CORE Center, including DCH’s partnership with Tri-State Orthopaedics to provide pain management and surgical podiatry on site. By consolidating these services in one location, DCH is enhancing convenience and coordination for patients seeking relief from musculoskeletal conditions.

Appointments with Will Walker, NP, in Orthopaedics at the CORE Center can be scheduled by calling (812) 254-2663.