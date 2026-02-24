Patsy Ann “Pat” Bruner, age 91, of Birdseye, passed away on Sunday, February 22, 2026 at her home.

Pat was born April 13, 1934, in Birdseye, to Collis and Clesta (Fallowfield) Leonard. She married Herschel “Bud” Bruner in 1956 in Indianapolis. He passed away seven years later in 1963. Pat returned to school and earned her elementary teaching degree from Oakland City College and went on to earn her masters at University of Evansville. She taught at Birdseye and Pine Ridge elementary schools. Upon retirement, she gifted herself a greenhouse in which she grew various types of flowers and garden vegetables. She also enjoyed spending time traveling with her friends, and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bud; two brothers, William “Sonny” and Jerry Leonard; and a sister, Betty Kivela.

She is survived by her son, Allen (Carol) Bruner of Birdseye; two grandchildren, Andrea (Jeremy) Potter, Bradly (Kerry) Bruner, both of Jasper; three great-grandchildren, Abigail, Callen and Roslyn.

Visitation for Pat Bruner will be held on Thursday, February 26th from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. EST at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with the funeral service beginning at 6:00 p.m. Albert Madden will officiate the funeral service. The burial will be held at a later date at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Schnellville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heart-to-Heart Hospice or Birdseye Volunteer Fire Department.

Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com