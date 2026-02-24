Basketball fans of all ages are invited to get in the game when the Fan Jam Experience comes to Jasper during Jammin’ in Jasper, a popular youth boys basketball tournament.

The interactive Fan Jam event will take place Saturday, February 28, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Jasper High School Gymnasium, located at 1600 St. Charles Street in Jasper.

Presented in partnership with Indiana Sports Corp, the Fan Jam Experience is free and open to the public, offering hands-on basketball activities and photo opportunities for families, fans, and tournament spectators. The 16-foot box truck serves as a traveling, basketball-themed experience that brings Final Four excitement to communities across Indiana.

Attendees will have the chance to shoot hoops on an interactive portable basketball court, test their vertical jump in a jump challenge, and take photos with the Men’s Final Four Trophy, weather permitting.

The Fan Jam Experience adds to the excitement of Jammin’ in Jasper by creating a high-energy, family-friendly atmosphere for players, spectators, and the community to enjoy throughout the day.

For more information, contact the Dubois County Visitors Center at 812-482-9115.