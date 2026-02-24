A commercial turkey farm in Daviess County has tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), according to the latest state report dated February 23, 2026.

The affected flock, identified as Daviess 03, includes 30,033 birds and is classified as a commercial turkey operation. The farm has been placed under quarantine as response and containment measures are implemented.

State animal health officials have established a 10-kilometer (approximately 6-mile) control area around the infected flock. That control area remains active and includes portions of Daviess County, covering 45 commercial flocks and 48 hobby or backyard flocks.

In addition, a 20-kilometer (approximately 12.5-mile) surveillance zone is active and extends into portions of Daviess and Martin counties. The surveillance zone includes 56 commercial flocks, with increased monitoring and testing underway.

Hobby and backyard poultry owners in the affected areas are urged to closely monitor their birds for signs of illness or unexplained deaths and to report concerns to the USDA Healthy Birds Hotline at 866-536-7593.

More information and updates are available through the Indiana Board of Animal Health at in.gov/boah.