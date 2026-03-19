Dubois County Clerk Amy Kippenbrock is reminding residents that early in-person voting for the May 5, 2026 Primary Election will begin Tuesday, April 7, with multiple locations available throughout the county.

Dubois County operates as a Vote Center County, meaning any registered voter may cast a ballot at any open polling location during early voting or on Election Day.

The main early voting site will be located at the Dubois County Courthouse Annex in Jasper. Voting will begin April 7 and continue through May 4 with the following schedule:

April 7, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 8, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

April 9, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 10, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 13, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 14, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 15, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

April 16, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 17, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 20, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 21, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 22, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

April 23, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 24, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 25, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

April 27, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 28, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 29, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

April 30, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 1, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 2, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

May 4, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Several satellite locations will also be open on select dates.

The 35th Street Fire Station in Jasper will offer voting on April 25 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 27 through May 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and May 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Tri-County YMCA in Ferdinand will be open April 25 and May 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Huntingburg Event Center will offer voting April 25 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and May 2 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Birdseye Fire Station will be open May 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kippenbrock reminds voters to bring a valid photo ID when voting in person. Early voting provides flexibility and helps reduce wait times on Election Day.

The Primary Election will be held Tuesday, May 5, with polls open countywide from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents seeking additional information on voter registration, polling locations, or voting requirements are encouraged to visit indianavoters.com.