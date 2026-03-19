Indiana residents will have multiple opportunities to fish without a license in 2026 as part of the state’s annual Free Fishing Days program.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the designated dates for 2026 are May 10, June 6 and 7, and September 26.

On these days, anglers can fish in Indiana’s public waters without purchasing a fishing license or trout and salmon stamp. However, all other fishing regulations, including seasons, bag limits, and size restrictions, will remain in effect.

The program is designed to introduce newcomers to fishing while also encouraging families and experienced anglers to spend time outdoors. Officials say the days provide an easy and accessible way for people of all ages to enjoy Indiana’s natural resources.

Additional information, including events and locations participating in Free Fishing Days, can be found through the DNR’s online resources.