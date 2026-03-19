A night of live music is planned in Huntingburg as part of a fundraiser supporting the Ferdinand Folk Festival.

The “Halfway to the Folk Fest” event will take place Friday, April 10, 2026, at The Gaslight Pizza and Grill. Doors open at 7 p.m., with local singer-songwriter Chris Dixon performing at 7:30 p.m. Headlining the evening will be March to August, taking the stage at approximately 8:15 p.m.

March to August, a string duo made up of Derrick and Jodi Mears from the Ozark Mountains, is known for blending Americana, alt-country, and bluegrass influences with strong storytelling and layered instrumentation. The group previously performed on the festival’s main stage in 2023 and returns to the area in support of this year’s event.

The Gaslight’s full food and beverage menu will be available throughout the evening. Tickets are priced at $15 for adults and $5 for those 18 and under. Admission will be available at the door, but organizers note that space is limited and early purchase is encouraged. Advance tickets can be secured through Venmo using @FerdinandFolkFest, with payments labeled “Halfway to the Folk Fest Tix.”

Proceeds from the event will help support the continued success of the Ferdinand Folk Festival, which draws music fans from across the region each year.