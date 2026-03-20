The Jasper Chamber of Commerce is set to welcome Indiana Chamber of Commerce President & CEO, Vanessa Green Sinders, for a Lunch & Learn event on Wednesday, April 8th, 2026, from 11:30 AM to 1 PM at the Jasper Train Depot.

Vanessa Green Sinders made history in 2024 as the first female President and CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and leads the Indiana Chamber with a clear mission to drive Indiana’s economic growth and ensure the state remains a top destination to live, work, and do business.

The cost to attend is $20 per person and reservations are required. To make a reservation, contact the Jasper Chamber by phone at 812-482-6866, or by email at chamber@jasperin.org.