Sister Diane Fischer of Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana, died at 7:34 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

Sister Diane Fischer was born Martha Sue Fischer on October 20, 1936, in French Lick, Indiana, the youngest of three children of William H. Fischer and Edna (Painter) Fischer. She entered the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand in 1954 from Our Lady of the Springs in French Lick, and made her monastic vows in 1956.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Ann (Fischer) Mings. She is survived by her sister Rose Marie (Fischer) Teti, her brother-in-law Pierino Teti, and her religious family.

Sister Diane Fischer earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education, a Master’s degree in Education with anendorsement in English, and a Master’s degree in Applied Theology.

She served for decades as a teacher in Indiana: at Christ the King Elementary School and Holy Redeemer Elementary School, both in Evansville; Dubois Elementary School in Dubois; Saint Thomas Elementary School in Vincennes; Saint Anthony Elementary School in Saint Anthony; and at Pine Ridge Elementary School in Birdseye. She was also a Teacher Aide and office worker at Sacred Heart Model School in Louisville, Kentucky.

Beyond her career in education, Sister Diane Fischer served as a part time Pastoral Associate at Holy Angels Parish in New Harmony; Saint Matthew Parish in Mount Vernon; Saint Celestine in Celestine; and Saint Raphael in Dubois. She was also a Pastoral Life Coordinator for Holy Name Parish in Bloomfield, Indiana.

Sister Diane served in many positions with the Sisters of Saint Benedict in Ferdinand, Indiana: as a Vocation Director; Administrative Assistant; Hospitality Assistant; in the Dining Room; by caring for our senior Sisters; in Mission Advancement; and in Supportive Services for both Kordes Enrichment Center and Monastery Immaculate Conception.

Sister Diane spoke of her vocation with a smile and a sense of humor, always remembering both her youthful dreams and the surprising moment God called her to something more. With quiet determination well beyond her years, she followed that call despite uncertainty and even resistance from others, trusting deeply in where it would lead. In time, her joyful commitment and gentle spirit not only shaped her own life, but became a source of pride and inspiration for those who loved her most.

Public visitation will be held in Marian Parlor at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana, on Sunday, March 22 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 6:45 p.m. EDT, and on Monday, March 23 from 2:00 to 4:15 p.m. EDT in the monastery church.

A Vigil Service will be held in the monastery church on Sunday, March 22 at 7:00 p.m. EDT. Funeral Liturgy will be held on Monday, March 23 at 4:30 p.m. EST with burial of the cremains at a later date. The public may view the Vigil Service and Funeral Mass at funeral.thedome.org.

Rainey Funeral Home in Dale is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand.