Jasper Arts has announced registration is now open for the upcoming 2026 Chalk Walk Arts Festival, taking place from 8 AM to 2 PM on Saturday, May 16th.

Everyone from seasoned artists to first-timers can register for $12 per person to join in the fun and help transform the sidewalks into a vibrant outdoor gallery of chalk art. Those who register by April 27th will receive an official Chalk Walk t-shirt free of charge. T-shirts will also be available for purchase on the day of the event for $8, while supplies last.

In addition to chalk art, the Chalk Walk will offer a day of family-friendly fun with food trucks, custom balloon art, arts and craft activities, tie-dye, and more, making it an exciting experience for both sidewalk artists and spectators.

For more information or to register, visit jasperarts.org/chalkwalk, or contact Jasper Arts at 812-482-3070.