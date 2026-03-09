This March, the American Red Cross is urging donors to help the national blood supply recover following a severe shortage by making an appointment to give blood or platelets. Donors of all blood types are currently critical to keep momentum up and the blood supply steady headed into spring.

To thank donors, the Red Cross will offer a $15 Amazon Gift Card (received by email) and perform free A1C testing on successful blood, platelet and plasma donations from March 1st through 31st, 2026 (one result in 2026). Details on both offers can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/March.

Those interested in donation can find upcoming drive opportunities in the local area from March 9th-31st, including:

Crawford County

English 3/20/2026: 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Civic Center, 204 Indiana Ave



Daviess County

Odon 3/10/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Landmark Auction Center, 613 W Elnora St 3/24/2026: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bethel Mennonite Church, 9335 North 900 East



Dubois County

Ferdinand 3/16/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., YMCA-Ferdinand, 131 E 16 street 3/27/2026: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sisters of St. Benedict, 802 East 10th Street 3/31/2026: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., YMCA-Ferdinand, 131 E 16 street



Jasper 3/11/2026: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Crosspoint Church, 5681 North U.S. 231 3/12/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Jasper Parklands, 800 W 15th St 3/18/2026: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 556 W. Haysville Road 3/19/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Jasper Fire Department, 309 East 6th street 3/26/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Shiloh Church, 1971 West SR 56 3/30/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holy Family Cathoic Church, 950 E. Church Avenue



Gibson County

Haubstadt 3/16/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 211 North Vine Street 3/23/2026: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Haubstadt Community Drive, 115 South West Street



Princeton 3/16/2026: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Salvation Army, 202 S Gibson St



Perry County

Tell City 3/12/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Redemption Christian Church- Tell City, 3515 Mozart St 3/25/2026: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Perry County Memorial Hospital, 8885 IN-237



Spencer County

Chrisney 3/12/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Spencer County 4-H Youth and Community Center, 1101 East County Road 800 north



Santa Claus 3/15/2026: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 180 North Holiday Boulevard



Warrick County

Newburgh 3/17/2026: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Deaconess Gateway Hospital, 4011 Gateway Boulevard



For more information or to schedule an appointment, donors can visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Those who are unable to give blood or platelets are encouraged to consider making a financial donation to support the Red Cross’s lifesaving mission at redcross.org.