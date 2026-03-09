The Dubois Branch Library has announced the list of events they will be holding in April 2026.

The library would also like to note they will be closed on Friday, April 3rd, 2026, for Good Friday, and on Friday, April 24th, 2026, for Staff Development.

Tuesdays in April from 3 to 4 pm – Activity Corner – Ages 8 and up can enjoy snacks, games, and fun activities after school. The April 21 Activity Corner will be a Lego Club Meeting.

– Ages 8 and up can enjoy snacks, games, and fun activities after school. The April 21 Activity Corner will be a Lego Club Meeting. Wednesdays in April at 9 am – Yes2Next – Light cardio and strength training for older adults following a video. Registration is required and must be made by calling the library.

– Light cardio and strength training for older adults following a video. Registration is required and must be made by calling the library. Fridays in April at 9 am – Chair Yoga – Yoga for older adults and those with mobility issues following a DVD. Registration is required and must be made by calling the library. There will be no Chair Yoga on April 3, 17, or 24.

– Yoga for older adults and those with mobility issues following a DVD. Registration is required and must be made by calling the library. There will be no Chair Yoga on April 3, 17, or 24. Wednesday, April 1 from 3 to 7 pm – Open Canvas Painting – All ages are welcome to choose a canvas and create their own masterpiece.

– All ages are welcome to choose a canvas and create their own masterpiece. Thursday, April 2 at 11 am – Constellation Storytime for Ages 2 to 6 with an Adult – Bring your toddler for stories about constellations, a star painting, and playtime.

– Bring your toddler for stories about constellations, a star painting, and playtime. Saturday, April 4 from 11 am to 12:30 pm – Pokémon Club – Trainers ages 8 and up can come read Pokémon books, watch a Pokémon movie, and complete fun spring-themed activities including an egg hunt. Bring your own games and cards to trade and play!

– Trainers ages 8 and up can come read Pokémon books, watch a Pokémon movie, and complete fun spring-themed activities including an egg hunt. Bring your own games and cards to trade and play! Monday, April 6 at 2 pm – Bingo – Ages 5 and up will enjoy playing Bingo and winning prizes.

– Ages 5 and up will enjoy playing Bingo and winning prizes. Monday, April 6 – Library Day and Pajama Day – It’s a great day to wear your pajamas to the library and enjoy your favorite book!

– It’s a great day to wear your pajamas to the library and enjoy your favorite book! Wednesday, April 8 – Zoo Lover’s Day – Check out the library’s Mesker Park Zoo pass or some of their animal books, DVDs, and coloring pages.

– Check out the library’s Mesker Park Zoo pass or some of their animal books, DVDs, and coloring pages. Saturday, April 11 at 11 am – Yoga for Kids – Ages 5 to 10 will join Paige Newhouse, RYT-500 for a yoga class just for kids!

– Ages 5 to 10 will join Paige Newhouse, RYT-500 for a yoga class just for kids! Monday, April 13 from 12 to 6 pm – Card Playing Day for Ages 18+ – Enjoy spending time with friends and playing card games.

– Enjoy spending time with friends and playing card games. Monday, April 13 – Silly Earring Day – Stop in any time today to make your own earrings and check out the library’s jewelry crafting books.

– Stop in any time today to make your own earrings and check out the library’s jewelry crafting books. Wednesday, April 15 at 3:30 and 6 pm – Celebrate Art Day with Colorburst Bears – Ages 3 and up can stuff their own bear and then give him some color! Registration is required.

– Ages 3 and up can stuff their own bear and then give him some color! Registration is required. Friday, April 17 – Bat Appreciation Day – Visit the library this day for lots of fun bat-themed activities.

– Visit the library this day for lots of fun bat-themed activities. Monday, April 20 to Saturday, April 25 – Celebrate National Library Week with a Dewey Decimal Scavenger Hunt – Search for books using the Dewey Decimal System and win a prize!

– Search for books using the Dewey Decimal System and win a prize! Tuesday, April 21 from 3 to 4 pm – Lego Club – Ages 8 and up can come and create their own Lego masterpieces and enjoy snacks after school.

– Ages 8 and up can come and create their own Lego masterpieces and enjoy snacks after school. Wednesday, April 22 at 1 pm – Oil Pastel Butterfly for Ages 17+ – Make a mixed media butterfly art piece with oil pastels on one half and dried flowers on the other. Registration is required.

– Make a mixed media butterfly art piece with oil pastels on one half and dried flowers on the other. Registration is required. Thursday, April 23 at 11 am – Mother Goose Storytime for Ages 2 to 6 with an Adult – Bring your toddler to hear Mother Goose stories, paint a goose, and play with friends.

– Bring your toddler to hear Mother Goose stories, paint a goose, and play with friends. Saturday, April 25 from 11 am to 12 pm – There’s an App for That! Citizen Science Edition Workshop – Ages 8 and up are welcome to learn how to use apps to help scientists gather data and explore the world around you!

– Ages 8 and up are welcome to learn how to use apps to help scientists gather data and explore the world around you! Saturday, April 25 – Telephone Day – Visit the library to learn how to make your own cup and string telephone!

– Visit the library to learn how to make your own cup and string telephone! Monday, April 27 at 6:30 pm – End of the Month Book Club – This month the club will be discussing Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore by Matthew Sullivan. Pick up a copy at the library front desk and join the discussion. New members are always welcome!

– This month the club will be discussing Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore by Matthew Sullivan. Pick up a copy at the library front desk and join the discussion. New members are always welcome! Wednesday, April 29 from 6 to 8 pm – Citizen Science: Comets, Clues, and Our Cosmic Story – All ages can come out for Rubin Comet Catchers! Scan real images from the Vera C. Rubin Observatory for hidden, active comets! Work as part of the library group or bring your own laptop or tablet to work solo.

Children under 8 years old must be accompanied by an adult at all Dubois Branch Library events.

For more details or to register for programs, visit the Calendar at jdcpl.us, call the Dubois Branch Library at 812-678-2548, or find them on Facebook at “Dubois Branch Library”.

The Dubois Branch Library’s hours are Monday and Wednesday, 10 AM to 8 PM, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 AM to 6 PM, Friday, 10 AM to 5 PM, and Saturday, 10 AM to 2 PM.