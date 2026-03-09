Latest News

Jasper Arts 2026 Chalk Walk Registration Now Open Blood Donation Encouraged to Aid National Supply Shortage Recovery Dubois Library April 2026 Events List Announced Flooded Roads Increase to 20 in Dubois County Mobile Lung Screening Unit Coming to Dubois County Health Department in April

The Dubois County Highway Department has announced multiple new road closures and reopenings with recent weather causing flooding.

As of Monday, March 9th, 2025, at 10:11 AM, the following roads are currently closed:

  • County Road 875 West – South of County Road 150 North
  • County Road 50 North – West of County Road 750 West
  • County Road 800 West – North of County Road 300 South (River Bottoms)
  • Division Road – East of County Road 600 West
  • Stewart Road – Off Division Road
  • County Road 620 West – South of County Road 50 North
  • County Road 150 South – West of Old Huntingburg Road
  • Ell Creek Road – North of County Road 400 South
  • Portersville Bridge Road – North of the Bridge in Daviess County
  • County Road 600 North – East of Kellerville Road
  • County Road 700 North – East of Portersville Road
  • County Road 300 North – West of County Road 175 East
  • County Road 175 East – South of County Road 300 North
  • County Road 190 North – North of Meridian Road
  • Old Huntingburg Road – North of County Road 400 South
  • County Road 400 South – West of Ell Creek Road
  • County Road 400 South – East of US 231
  • County Road 130 West – North of 400 South
  • Old Road 64 – West of Patoka Road
  • 1st Street in Huntingburg – West of County Road 75 West
On By Celia Neukam

Related Post