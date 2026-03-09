Residents in Dubois County will soon have access to convenient lung cancer screenings as the Indiana University Health Mobile Lung Screening Unit plans a visit to the Dubois County Health Department later this spring.

The mobile unit is scheduled to be at the health department, located at 1187 South Saint Charles Street in Jasper, on Thursday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Time. The visit is aimed at providing potentially life-saving screenings to eligible individuals in the community.

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. Health officials say early detection through screening can greatly improve survival rates. The mobile unit brings advanced medical technology directly to local residents, offering low-dose CT scans designed to detect lung cancer in its earliest and most treatable stages.

Individuals who currently smoke or who have quit within the past 15 years and are between the ages of 50 and 77 may qualify for the screening. The test is quick and noninvasive, requiring no needles, no special diet, and no change of clothing.

Most insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid, typically cover lung screenings for those who meet eligibility guidelines. Financial assistance may also be available for individuals who do not have insurance coverage.

Appointments are required for the screening event. Residents can check their eligibility and schedule a time by calling 317-962-5864.

For additional information about the event or directions to the site, residents may contact the Dubois County Health Department at 812-481-7050 or visit the county website at duboiscountyin.org.