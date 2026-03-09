Nancy Catherine Herzog, age 86, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at 5:25 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center in Jasper.

She was born in Jasper, Indiana, on July 25, 1939, to Cornelius and Henrietta (Schaaf) Kempf.

Nancy was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend.

She was a longtime and faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, where she found great comfort and strength in her faith.

In her earlier years, Nancy dedicated herself to raising her family. She worked for Kimball Electronics for many years, where she served as a respected supervisor. She was admired for her leadership and work ethic, leaving a lasting impression on all who knew her.

Nancy enjoyed many peaceful days at Beaver Lake, where she loved to fish and spend time on the pontoon. She also found joy in playing cards and being surrounded by her family and friends. She was a breast cancer survivor who faced life’s challenges with quiet courage, steady faith, and remarkable grace.

She is survived by her five beloved children: Keith Herzog, Jasper, IN, Sherri (Phil) Schwenk, Jasper, IN, Randy Herzog, Jasper, IN, Daniel (Kim) Herzog, Jasper, IN, Brenda (Joseph) Marks-Weber, Tracy, CA, ten grandchildren: Nick, Cassie, Jessica, Mason, Keighan, Summer, Kerrigan, Tyler, Joey, and Cadi; and one great-grandson, Orion. Each of them brought her endless pride and happiness. She is also survived by three siblings, Betty Boeglin, Tom Kempf, and Harold Kempf, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by seven siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Nancy Catherine Herzog will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2026, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in Enlow Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a favorite charity of choice.

Nancy will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but fondly remembered for her faith, resilience, and unwavering love for her family. Her memory will forever remain a blessing to those whose lives she touched.

The family would like to extend their thanks to Legacy Living and Deaconess Memorial Hospital in Jasper for their professionalism and their kind and compassionate care for Nancy. Nancy really loved her time at Legacy Living.

