The Dubois County Health Department is pleased to announce that it will be offering the STEADI fall prevention initiative in 2026 for older adults and caregivers in Dubois County.

Falls are a leading cause of injury and loss of independence among adults ages 65 and older. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than one in four older Americans falls each year, and these incidents often result in serious injury and costly medical care. STEADI is an evidence-based initiative developed by the CDC to help reduce fall risk through screening, assessment, and targeted interventions.

“Preventing falls is essential for maintaining health, independence, and quality of life among our older residents,” said Shawn Werner, Administrative Director of the Dubois County Health Department. “We are excited to bring STEADI to our community as part of our ongoing efforts to support safe, active, and healthy aging.”

The STEADI program will equip participants with tools and education to understand their fall risk and take proactive steps toward reducing that risk. Services may include risk screenings, balance and strength assessments, personalized guidance on modifying hazards in the home, and referral to additional resources and support within the community.

Participation in STEADI is free and open to all eligible Dubois County residents.

For additional information or to participate, call the Dubois County Health Department at 812-481-7050 or visit www.duboiscountyin.org.