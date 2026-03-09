Pike Central High School recently welcomed back one of its own to inspire the next generation of student musicians.

Earlier this past week, Pike Central High School alumnus Conner Loveless returned to campus to work with students in the school’s Applied Music class. During his visit, Loveless spent time playing guitar with students, teaching them a song, and sharing about his experiences since graduating and continuing his education in the music industry.

Loveless is currently a freshman at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, where he is studying Music Business while continuing to perform and build his career as a singer and songwriter.

A native of southern Indiana, Loveless has become a familiar performer across the region, playing a mix of acoustic music that includes original songs, gospel, country, and contemporary favorites. He has performed at festivals, community events, and venues throughout southern Indiana and the surrounding area.

His growing résumé also includes sharing the stage with several well-known artists such as Eli Young Band, Avery Anna, Drake White, Meghan Patrick, Michael Ray, Thompson Square, and Cochren & Co. Loveless has also received national recognition, earning the 2024 North American Country Music Association International Teen Contemporary Male Vocalist of the Year award.

School officials say bringing alumni like Loveless back to the classroom helps give students a firsthand look at opportunities available in music while encouraging them to continue developing their own talents.