Steven D. Bredhold, age 68, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at home surrounded by family.

Steve was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on August 17, 1957, to Edward and Monna (Kays) Bredhold. He married his loving and devoted wife, Cynthia Neuhoff on May 6, 1994, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Huntingburg, Indiana.

He was a 1975 graduate of Southridge High School.

He was a scheduler at Kimball International for 45 years.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and the Holy Name Society.

Steve enjoyed campfires, gardening, planting flowers, reading, putting puzzles together, being outdoors, spending time with family at get-togethers, and being with his grandchildren. He also loved animals and in addition, was an avid IU, Indianapolis Colts, and St. Louis Cardinal fan.

Surviving is his wife of 31 years, Cynthia Bredhold, Jasper, IN, his father, Edward Bredhold, Huntingburg, IN, one son, Nathan (Noreen) Bredhold, Sussex, NJ, two grandchildren, Evan and Grace Bredhold, one sister, Terri Eichmiller, Ireland, IN, and two nephews, Bryan (Alexis) Eichmiller, Jasper, IN, and Brent Eichmiller, Ireland, IN.

Preceding him in death are his mother, one sister, Debbie Bredhold, and brother-in-law, John Eichmiller.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Steven D. Bredhold will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery in Huntingburg, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. St. Joseph’s Parish will pray a rosary at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center or to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.