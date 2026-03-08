The Jasper Park and Recreation Department is seeking volunteers with a passion for history and sharing information with others for the Alexander One-room Schoolhouse, Schaeffer Barn, and Jasper City Mill.

In various roles, volunteers are needed on weekdays for elementary school field trips and motorcoach groups, and Saturdays during Farmer’s Markets.

Volunteers lead brief educational programs, share historical information, provide demonstrations and hands-on learning activities, and host open hours for guests to explore the facilities.

Those who are interested in these opportunities should plan to attend the Volunteer Callout Meeting, which is set for 6 PM on Monday, March 30th, 2026 at the Alexander Schoolhouse. Parking will be available in the Jasper Public Library lot.

For more information, contact Dana at 812-482-5959 or dreckelhoff@jasperindiana.gov.