Residents will have an opportunity to learn more about the growing role of artificial intelligence infrastructure and its potential impact on communities during a public presentation Tuesday evening in southwestern Indiana.

The program will take place Tuesday, March 10, in the basement of the Lincoln Heritage Public Library. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Central Time, with the presentation beginning at 6:00 p.m. Central Time, which corresponds to 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be led by Bryce Gustafson of the Citizens Action Coalition and will focus on explaining what artificial intelligence data centers are and what citizens should know about their potential effects. Topics expected to be discussed include electricity demand, water consumption, and other considerations tied to the rapid expansion of AI-related technology infrastructure.

The event is being hosted by Southwestern Indiana Citizens for Quality of Life. Organizers say the program is intended to provide residents, local leaders, and public officials with information about how large-scale data centers operate and what factors communities may want to consider as development proposals emerge.

The public is invited to attend, along with area elected officials and members of local utility service boards. Light refreshments will be available.

The Citizens Action Coalition is Indiana’s oldest and largest consumer and environmental advocacy organization. The group works to coordinate citizen engagement and public policy efforts aimed at improving quality of life across the state. Its advocacy efforts focus on protecting the environment, conserving natural resources, strengthening democratic processes, and ensuring affordable access to essential services.

Southwestern Indiana Citizens for Quality of Life encourages collaboration among citizens, government, and industry to promote environmental stewardship, protect public health, and support responsible development. The organization also advocates for transparency and community involvement in decisions that may affect local residents and the region’s long-term future.