Brian Lucchi has announced his candidacy as the Republican candidate for Dubois Circuit Court Judge. Lucchi lives with his wife and children in Jasper. He is a graduate of Northeast Dubois and the son of Don and Vivian Lucchi. He earned degrees from Wabash College, Dallas Theological Seminary, and Indiana University McKinney School of Law.

Lucchi has spent his entire legal career in public service as a deputy prosecuting attorney, the majority of that time practicing in Dubois Circuit Court. He is an experienced trial attorney and has devoted countless hours to prosecuting cases involving domestic violence and crimes against children. Lucchi has assisted with the training of law enforcement officers across the United States. He currently prosecutes major felony cases in Knox County.

Lucchi explained that the decision to run for office was not one that he made lightly. “I am a private person by nature, and I already have a job I love. So it was tempting to avoid the political spotlight of a judicial election. But Dubois County is more than my hometown; it’s also my home. The question of who presides over Circuit Court for the next six years is too important for me to stay on the sidelines.”

In announcing his candidacy, Lucchi said, “If the voters entrust me with this solemn responsibility, they can count on me to be fair and impartial. I will not put my thumb on the scale to help one side or the other; I will not ignore the law to pursue a personal or political agenda.”

Lucchi noted that time spent as a prosecutor is a fitting background for someone seeking the position of judge. “A prosecutor’s duty is to do justice for the entire community; a prosecutor’s goal must not be to win, but to do the right thing. Sometimes justice requires vigorously prosecuting a defendant; other times, justice means dismissing a case. As judge, I would continue doing what I’ve been doing for years – protecting the rights of both defendants and victims.”

Regarding sentencing, Lucchi stated, “Every case is different and must be looked at individually. I believe that probation and community corrections are often appropriate. I believe that people can change. I believe that, thankfully, our poor choices don’t have to define us for the rest of our lives. But make no mistake: if the law and the facts call for a prison sentence, I will give a prison sentence – not a slap on the wrist. I believe in giving people second chances, but not endless chances at the expense of our community’s safety. Accountability matters.”