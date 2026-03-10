Ethelreda “Ethel” C. Knies, age 91, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:25 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, surrounded by family at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Ethel was born in Jasper, Indiana, on July 5, 1934, to Oscar and Mary (Beck) Schuetter. She married her husband of 69 years, Arthur B. Knies, on August 18, 1956, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on December 24, 2025.

She was a 1952 graduate of Jasper High School.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and the St. Ann’s Society.

Ethel enjoyed cooking, baking, doing word puzzles, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are, four children, Karen (Jack) Matsel, Jasper, IN, Glenn (Nita) Knies, Indianapolis, IN, Ann (Luke) Oeding, Jasper, IN, and Gregg (Lisa) Knies, Greenwood, IN, eight grandchildren, Leah (Devin) Rottet, Lacey (Sam) Saunders, Allison (Bill) Denney, Jake (Chanelle) Oeding, Jared Matsel, Jon (Bailee) Knies, Morgan Knies (fiancé, Logan Bryer), Lindsey Knies (fiancé, Kyle Souther), five great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, are two sisters, Basilla Rogers and Ruth Schuetter, and one brother, William “Bill” Schuetter.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ethel C. Knies will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2026, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.