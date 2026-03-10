Latest News

Dubois County Eateries Invited to Participate in Local Restaurant Passport Program Dubois County Flooded Road Closures Stand at 14 Brian Lucchi Announces Candidacy for Dubois Circuit Court Judge Presentation in Dale to Explore Impact of Artificial Intelligence Data Centers Jasper Arts 2026 Chalk Walk Registration Now Open

The Dubois County Highway Department has announced multiple new road reopenings and closures following recent weather causing flooding.

As of Tuesday, March 10th, 2025, at 8:54 AM, the following roads are currently closed:

  • County Road 875 West – South of County Road 150 North
  • County Road 50 North – West of County Road 750 West
  • County Road 800 West – North of County Road 300 South
  • Division Road – East of County Road 600 West
  • Stewart Road – Off Division Road
  • County Road 620 West – South of County Road 50 North
  • County Road 150 South – West of Old Huntingburg Road
  • Ell Creek Road – North of County Road 400 South
  • Portersville Bridge Road – North of the Bridge in Daviess County
  • County Road 700 North – East of Portersville Road
  • County Road 600 North – West of 200 West
  • County Road 190 North – North of Meridian Road
  • Old Huntingburg Road – North of County Road 400 South
  • County Road 400 South – West of Ell Creek Road
On By Celia Neukam

Related Post