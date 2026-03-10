The Dubois County Highway Department has announced multiple new road reopenings and closures following recent weather causing flooding.
As of Tuesday, March 10th, 2025, at 8:54 AM, the following roads are currently closed:
- County Road 875 West – South of County Road 150 North
- County Road 50 North – West of County Road 750 West
- County Road 800 West – North of County Road 300 South
- Division Road – East of County Road 600 West
- Stewart Road – Off Division Road
- County Road 620 West – South of County Road 50 North
- County Road 150 South – West of Old Huntingburg Road
- Ell Creek Road – North of County Road 400 South
- Portersville Bridge Road – North of the Bridge in Daviess County
- County Road 700 North – East of Portersville Road
- County Road 600 North – West of 200 West
- County Road 190 North – North of Meridian Road
- Old Huntingburg Road – North of County Road 400 South
- County Road 400 South – West of Ell Creek Road
