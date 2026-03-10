Latest News

Dubois County Eateries Invited to Participate in Local Restaurant Passport Program Dubois County Flooded Road Closures Stand at 14 Brian Lucchi Announces Candidacy for Dubois Circuit Court Judge Presentation in Dale to Explore Impact of Artificial Intelligence Data Centers Jasper Arts 2026 Chalk Walk Registration Now Open

Jane Jackson talks with Jordan Wehr, Executive Director of the Dubois County Humane Society, about this week’s Pet of The Week, Pria!

For more information on Pet Adoptions, or to donate, visit: https://www.duboiscountyhumane.org/

On By Jane Jackson

Related Post