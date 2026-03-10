Visit Dubois County is inviting local food establishments to join in a campaign showcasing the county’s vibrant culinary scene.

From May 1 through May 31, 2026, the Dubois County Visitors Center will be launching the Restaurant Passport Program; a promotion that encourages the public to visit participating restaurants and collect stamps on a printed passport card for a chance to win prizes. The program is designed to support locally-owned eateries, increase restaurant traffic during the spring season, and showcase the variety of dining experiences available throughout the county.

Participating restaurants will stamp visitors’ passport cards when guests dine at their establishment during the promotion period, and diners who collect a certain number of stamps from different restaurants will be eligible to submit their completed passport for prize drawings at the end of the campaign.

This program is open to locally-owned, non-franchise eateries of all types across Dubois County – including casual dining, treat shops, cafés, pubs, and full-service restaurants.

Participating restaurants will need to commit to providing a minimum of $30 in gift cards to be used as prizes to encourage residents and visitors to dine locally. The Visitors Center will design, print, and distribute the passport cards.

Restaurants interested in participating are asked to confirm their involvement by March 19th, 2026, by submitting this google form.

Once finalized, the program will be promoted through regional marketing, social media, press outreach, the Dubois County Visitors Center’s website, and visitor center lobby.

For more information contact the Dubois County Visitors Center at 812-482-9115 or email info@visitduboiscounty.com.