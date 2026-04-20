Voters across southwest Indiana will see a wide range of contested and uncontested races on the ballot for the May 5, 2026 Primary Election, with federal, state, county, and township offices to be decided.

Dubois County voters will see a wide-ranging ballot in the 2026 Primary Election, covering races from Congress down to township and town offices. In federal and state legislative races, Republicans Mark Messmer and Democrats Mary Allen, Mario Foradori, Christopher Rector, and Tabitha Zeigler are running for Indiana’s 8th District U.S. House seat. In State Senate District 48, Republican Daryl Schmitt faces Democrat Bradley Hochgesang. In State House District 63, Republicans Amy Kippenbrock, Richard Moss, and Adam Mann are joined by Democrats Tiffanie Arthur and Anthony W. “Tony” Bolen, while in District 74, Republican Stephen R. Bartels is unopposed.

At the county level, the Dubois Circuit Court Judge race features Republican Brian D. Lucchi against Democrat Nathan Verkamp. For Prosecuting Attorney, Republican Beth E. Schroeder is unopposed. Other countywide offices include Republican candidates Stephanie Fair for Circuit Court Clerk, Emily C. Meyer for Auditor, Sheila Asbell and Tammy Guth for Recorder, and Angela Giesler for Assessor.

In the sheriff’s race, Republicans Tim Lampert, Brian LaRoche, and Jesus Monarrez are seeking the nomination. For Commissioner District 2, Republicans Doug Uebelhor and Dean Vonderheide are on the ballot, along with several contested County Council races. At the township level, races span Bainbridge through Patoka Township, with multiple trustee and board seats on the ballot. In Birdseye, Bret Eckert is running for Clerk-Treasurer, and Kelly Zehr and Jerry Allstott are among town council candidates.

In Martin County, the ballot includes the U.S. House District 8 race with Republican Mark Messmer and Democrats Mary Allen, Mario Foradori, Christopher Rector, and Tabitha Zeigler. For State Senate District 39, Republicans Tanner Bouchie, Jeff Ellington, and Kristi Risk are joined by Democrat Joseph Baughman. In State Representative District 63, Republican candidates Amy Kippenbrock and Richard Moss are joined by Democrats Tiffanie Arthur, Anthony “Tony” Bolen, and Adam Mann.

At the county level, the Prosecuting Attorney race includes Republicans C. Michael Steiner and Aureola Vincz. Julie Fithian is running for Circuit Court Clerk, while the sheriff’s race features Republicans Keith D. Keller and Jonah L. Shaw. Carolyn S. McGuire is on the ballot for Assessor, and Monty L. Gregory is running for County Council District 3. In Center Township, Ann Marie Baker and James “Bub” Brown are competing for the Republican nomination for trustee.

In Daviess County, most races are uncontested. Republican candidates running unopposed include Crystal Ostby for Assessor, Jennifer Welsh for Auditor, Lauren Milton for Circuit Court Clerk, Tony Duncheon for Commissioner District 2, and Abby Jo McKee-Brown for Prosecuting Attorney. County Council races include Darin S. Holder in District 1, Phil Cornelius in District 2, and Matt Meredith in District 4, all unopposed, while District 3 is contested between Republicans Kip D. Kelley and Jacob Stephens. Steve Sturgis is the lone candidate for Sheriff. Township races include Lisa Duncheon for Barr Township Trustee, Benjamin A. Slone for Bogard Township Trustee, and Joshua M. Dove for Elmore Township Trustee, along with additional township board races across the county.

In Spencer County, Melissa N. Woolard is unopposed for Assessor, while the Auditor’s race features Melissa Bunner and Gina Mullen in a Republican primary. Jim Seiler is unopposed for Commissioner District 1, and Layla C. Thayer is the lone candidate for Coroner. County Council races include Steve Haaff and Chris Kirkpatrick unopposed in Districts 1 and 2, David Fromme and Sara J. Arnold in District 3, and Justin Grose and Brittany J. Horn in District 4. Megan L. Bennet is unopposed for Prosecuting Attorney, and Sherri Heichelbech is the lone candidate for Sheriff. Township races span Carter, Clay, Grass, and Hammond Townships with trustee and board contests.

In Perry County, Democrat Sara Harth is running for Assessor, while Kristinia L. Hammack is the Democratic candidate for Auditor. Republican Traci Vinet is unopposed for Circuit Court Clerk, Rebecca Thorn is the lone candidate for Commissioner District 2, and Warren Taylor is unopposed for Coroner. County Council races include Sherri Haller against Kelli Harding in District 1, Mendy Lassaline in District 2, Brad Harth in District 3, and Ellen Stone against Paul Brockman in District 4. Samantha Hurst is unopposed for Prosecuting Attorney, while the sheriff’s race features Bryce J. Hammack and Roger Smith. Amanda F. Lasher is the lone candidate for Treasurer. Township races include Anderson, Clark, Leopold, and Oil Townships.

In Crawford County, Michael Carlisle is unopposed for Assessor, while the Auditor’s race includes Trena E. Brown and Wendy Marples. Brian A. Mitchell is unopposed for Circuit Court Clerk. The Commissioner District 1 race includes John W. Taylor, Lori Will, Daniel G. Crecelius, and Charles W. Wright. County Council races include multiple candidates across all districts, with Chad L. Riddle unopposed in District 4. The sheriff’s race includes Dan Hogle, Will Breeding, Justin S. Froman, Justin M. Lutz, and Robert L. “Bob” Shaw. Township races include Johnson and Ohio Townships.

In Pike County, Republican candidates Mike Goodpaster, Audra Warner, Mark Flint, and Darrin E. McDonald are unopposed in several county offices. County Council candidates Randy Harris, Jon W. Craig, Max D. Elliott, and Travis Troutman are also unopposed. Misty Coleman is the lone candidate for Recorder. The sheriff’s race is contested between Dallas Killian and Buck A. Seger. Township races include Clay, Jefferson, Lockhart, and Logan Townships.

In Orange County, Linda J. Reynolds is unopposed for Assessor, while John Carnes and Marshall Noble face off in the Commissioner District 1 race. County Council District 2 includes Amy Lynn Doan and Catherine McBride Henderson, while Chad Hager, Jack Hinkle Jr., and Richard England are unopposed in other districts. Holly N. Hudelson is unopposed for Prosecuting Attorney, Matthew L. Cooper is unopposed for Surveyor, and Jonathan Deaton, Davy Henderson, and Brian Wolfe are competing for Sheriff. Township races span multiple communities including French Lick, Greenfield, Jackson, Northeast, Northwest, Orangeville, Orleans, Paoli, Southeast, and Stampers Creek.

The primary election will determine which candidates advance to the general election in November, with some races expected to be highly competitive while others are already decided due to a lack of opposition.

For more information on polling locations and early voting hours in each county, visit indianavoters.com.