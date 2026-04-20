Spring means more time outdoors for many Hoosiers, but it also brings an increased risk for tick bites and tick-borne illnesses.

The Indiana Department of Health, along with the CDC, is reminding residents that the best protection is preventing tick bites in the first place.

Officials say prevention begins before stepping outside. People are encouraged to be aware of where ticks are commonly found, including grassy, brushy, and wooded areas. That includes yards, parks, hiking trails, and other outdoor spaces.

Before heading outdoors, the CDC recommends treating clothing, boots, and gear with permethrin, which remains effective through several washings. EPA-registered insect repellents—such as those containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus—should be applied to exposed skin according to product instructions.

Officials also advise wearing long sleeves, long pants, socks, and closed-toe shoes. Light-colored clothing is recommended, as it can make ticks easier to spot.

While outdoors, residents should avoid walking through tall grass and brush when possible, stay in the center of trails, and reapply insect repellent as directed. Frequent checks of clothing and skin are also encouraged.

After coming indoors, officials say people should shower within two hours to help remove unattached ticks and perform a full-body check. Common areas to inspect include the scalp, behind the ears, under the arms, around the waist, behind the knees, and between the legs.

Clothing should be placed in a dryer on high heat for about 20 minutes to kill any ticks that may be present. Pets and outdoor gear should also be checked carefully.

If a tick is found attached, the CDC recommends using fine-tipped tweezers to grasp it as close to the skin as possible and pull upward with steady pressure. The bite area should then be cleaned thoroughly with soap and water or rubbing alcohol.

Officials also recommend reducing tick habitats around the home by keeping grass trimmed, removing leaf litter, and clearing brush. In some cases, professional pest control services may be considered.

Health officials remind residents that symptoms such as fever or rash after outdoor activity should be taken seriously, and anyone experiencing them should contact a health care provider and mention possible tick exposure.