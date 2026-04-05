The Beta Gamma Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa has announced that Sydney Schmitt, a dedicated early elementary education major at Ball State University, has been awarded the chapter’s local $750 scholarship. In addition, Schmitt has also been named a recipient of the Indiana Alpha Delta Kappa Education Sorority scholarship in the amount of $1,000. These honors recognize her outstanding academic achievements and commitment to community service and outreach.

Schmitt, a 2023 graduate of Jasper High School, is the daughter of Abby and Cody Schmitt of Jasper. Since beginning her studies at Ball State, she has earned a place on the Dean’s List each semester and actively contributes to campus and community initiatives.

At Ball State, Schmitt holds multiple leadership roles, serving as co-president of Education in Action, representing the Teachers College in the Student Government Association, and sitting on the Teachers College Dean’s Student Activity Council. In addition to her coursework, she tutors at the Learning Center and works as the Burris Laboratory School Counseling Center Assistant. She was recently named one of Ball State’s Top 10 Students, an honor based on academics, leadership, and campus impact.

Alpha Delta Kappa, a professional teacher sorority established in 1947, supports the professional endeavors of outstanding women educators and promotes inclusion, educational excellence, altruism, and world understanding worldwide.