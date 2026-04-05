Dubois County’s America 250 Committee has scheduled a meeting for Tuesday, April 14th at 6PM at The Current Blend in Huntingburg (located at 307 East 4th Street).

The mission of America 250 is to commemorate the United States of America’s 250th Anniversary in 2026 by planning events, projects, and celebrations.

Local organizations possibly benefiting from attendance include veterans’ groups, DAR, SAR, scouting, 4-H, service clubs, Chamber of Commerce, public libraries, historical groups, and local government, as well as interested local citizens.

The focus for those attending is to coordinate activities to most effectively use resources. The group has already had multiple successful meetings where ideas were shared. There has been discussion about planned and potential activities, including quilting, the planting of Liberty Trees, fireworks and drones events, coordination of community church bell ringing, 18th Century reenactments, reenactment of Tousant Dubois’ life, public reading of the Declaration of Independence, and Community Meals, to mention a few.

Local and statewide events can be found listed at in.gov/usa250.

The Indiana State Semiquincentennial Commission appointed the Dubois County Historical Society to be the County Connect Leader, assisting with communications between local groups and the State Commission.

For more information, contact Dubois County Historical Society president Gary Eck at geck@eck-mundy.com or 812-634-8001 (work).