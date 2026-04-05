On the afternoon of Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at approximately 1:19 PM, the Tell City Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting an unresponsive child at the residence of 81 Guttenberg Lane.

Officers immediately assessed the condition of the child upon arrival and were assisted by Perry County Emergency Medical Services, but the two-year-old child, identified as Erik Reichard, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Tell City Police detectives and officers remained at the residence afterward to investigate and two additional children were removed from the residence with the assistance of the Indiana Department of Child Services.

On Friday, April 3, 2026, at the conclusion of a joint investigation by Tell City Police and Department of Child Services, 39-year old, Trevor Reichard-Hayes, and 31-year-old, Katherine Carter, were arrested in connection to the incident.

Reichard-Hayes and Carter were lodged in the Perry County Detention Center and are facing charges of Murder, Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death, Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, and Neglect of a Dependent.

This investigation is ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time.