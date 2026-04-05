Deaconess Memorial Medical Center is hosting two Adult First Aid/Adult CPR AED (automated external defibrillator) courses in May, on Monday, May 4, 2026, and Monday, May 18, 2026, from 7:30 AM to 12 PM in the Health and Wellness Classroom at the Memorial Southside Office in Jasper (located at 1100 West 12th Avenue).

Adult First Aid/Adult CPR AED (automated external defibrillator) is a basic training course in emergency care designed for use in the business and industrial setting. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), AED use, and other important emergency care skills are combined into this course, which allows attendees to function with one consistent set of priorities in a medical emergency. Students learn the same priorities of care and approach to the patient used by professionals, which results in a continuity of care as the patient is passed on to the EMT, nurse, and doctor.

Successful completion of the course means the individual has acquired these skills, understands the dangers of an emergency scene and how to evaluate them, and understands the use of protective barriers. The course is taught by nationally certified instructors and meets OSHA requirements for industry and business.

The cost to attend the class is $68 and pre-registration is required. Registration can be made by visiting deaconess.com and clicking on “Classes & Events,” or calling Deaconess Wellness Solutions Jasper at 812-996-2399 or toll-free at 800-852-7279, extension 2399.

An additional Medic First Aid Bloodborne Pathogens class can also be added to this course for $20 per person to provide participants with the knowledge to reduce or eliminate the occupational risk of bloodborne pathogens. For more details, please call 812-996-2399, option 1.