Linda Kaye Leibering, age 79, of Huntingburg, passed away at 8:44 pm, on Thursday, April 2, 2026, at Brookside Village in Jasper.

She was born October 25, 1946, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Millard and Edna (Schmaker) Meyerholtz. Linda married Douglas Leibering at Grace Lutheran Church on July 31, 1965.

Linda was a graduate of Huntingburg High School. She retired after working 32 years at Dubois Wood Products; her prior employments included waitressing at the B&F Diner and at Dog-N-Suds on roller skates.

Linda enjoyed time spent with her family, socializing and playing games. She spent many summers at the lake with her family and friends, relaxing, fishing, and playing cards. She was a league bowler for many years. Linda also enjoyed many vacation trips to see her daughter, son-in-law, and grandsons in the mountains and at the beach.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Leibering, on May 2, 2022; her parents; three brothers, William Meyerholtz, Gene Meyerholtz, and Millard (JR) Meyerholtz; and three sisters, Anna Mary (Donald) Feldmeyer, Alice (Robert) Duncan, and Judy (Wendell) Selvidge.

Linda will be loved and missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Sherri and Patrick Ingman of Louisville, Nebraska; her sisters, Betty O’Brien and Caroline (Lloyd) Phillips, all of Huntingburg; her sisters-in-law, Vicki Meyerholtz of Velpen and Glenda Meyerholtz of Huntingburg; her grandsons, Tyler Ingman and Travis Ingman; and her extended family and many friends.

Visitation for Linda Kaye Leibering will be held at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 12:00 noon until the time of her memorial service at 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 10, 2026. Interment will follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Pastor Jason Rae will officiate at the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heart-to-Heart Hospice. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com