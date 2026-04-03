A Jasper physician and businessman has entered the race for the Republican nomination for Indiana State Representative in District 63, outlining an “Indiana First” platform centered on conservative policy and state-focused priorities.

Dr. Richard M. Moss, MD, announced his candidacy this week, saying he is seeking to represent the district in Indianapolis with a focus on reducing government size, maintaining low taxes, and supporting balanced budgets. His campaign also emphasizes limiting foreign influence, strengthening local communities, and prioritizing Indiana residents in education and employment.

Moss said his decision to run stems from concerns about outside interests impacting the state, particularly when it comes to land ownership and economic development. He is advocating for restrictions on foreign ownership of land in Indiana, citing national security considerations tied to the presence of Naval Support Activity Crane within the district.

Education policy is another focus of the campaign, with Moss calling for public universities to prioritize American students. He also outlined a proposal aimed at ensuring job opportunities remain available to U.S. workers, along with stricter enforcement measures for employers.

In addition to policy issues, Moss pointed to broader goals of strengthening community institutions rooted in faith and family, while opposing any return to pandemic-era shutdowns or mandates.

Moss brings a diverse professional background to the race, including work as a medical doctor, entrepreneur, and author. He studied at Indiana University Bloomington before pursuing a career in medicine and has also been involved in business ventures, media, and publishing. His experience includes operating local restaurants, investing in healthcare facilities, and managing a real estate company.

He currently resides in Jasper with his wife, where he has practiced medicine and operated medical offices in both Jasper and Washington. Moss and his wife have four children, all connected to Indiana University.

Moss joins the race as he looks to secure the Republican nomination for the District 63 seat in the upcoming election.