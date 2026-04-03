Gary D. “Denny” Peach, age 68, of Washington, Indiana passed away at 5:51 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at Deaconess Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana.

Gary was born in Washington, Indiana, on August 23, 1957, to Gary and Becky (Gregory) Peach.

He was a graduate of Pike Central High School and was a United States Navy Veteran.

Gary worked as a conductor for the railroad.

He was a devout Jehovah’s Witness and enjoyed doing mission work.

He loved being outdoors, gardening, and tinkering on projects.

Surviving are two children, Sara (David) Derrick, New Albany, MS, and Jared Peach, Burlington, IA, three grandchildren, Riley Hill, Lilly Hill, and Hayden Derrick, and his father, Gary Peach, Jasper, IN.

Preceding him in death is his mother, one sister, Penny Spinner, and one brother, Shonn Jenkins.

Services for Gary D. “Denny” Peach will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.