The Astra Theatre will celebrate a major milestone this month, marking 90 years since it first opened its doors on April 17, 1936, with a special evening of live entertainment and historic tours.

The downtown Jasper venue originally debuted with a screening of The Unguarded Hour, and organizers are planning a celebration exactly 90 years later on Friday, April 17, 2026. The event will feature live music, guided tours, and a look back at the theatre’s long-standing role in the community.

Doors and concessions will open at 6:00 p.m., followed by guided tours beginning at 6:15 p.m. Tours will be led by board members and staff, offering attendees insight into the theatre’s history and recent renovation.

Live entertainment will begin at 7:30 p.m. with performances of 1990s pop classics by The Unguarded Hour, a band named in tribute to the film that launched the theatre. The celebration will continue with a performance by Star69, delivering a set of 1990s rock music on the Jim and Pat Thyen Performance Stage.

Tickets for the anniversary event are available for $10 through the theatre’s website.

The event is hosted by Next Act, Inc., which continues to bring a variety of performances to the venue throughout the year. Upcoming events include a comedy show featuring Dave Dugan on April 18 and a solo acoustic performance by Ward Davis on May 16, along with additional performances scheduled throughout 2026.

Located in the heart of downtown Jasper, the Astra Theatre has been newly renovated and now features 357 seats, including both main floor and balcony seating. The venue also offers a concessions stand with snacks and drinks available during events.