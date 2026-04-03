The Paoli Agriculture Department and FFA Chapter have released the full schedule for their annual greenhouse plant sale, offering multiple opportunities for the public to purchase student-grown plants throughout late April and May.
The sale will feature a variety of plants, all grown by Paoli agriculture students as part of their hands-on learning experience.
The complete greenhouse plant sale schedule is as follows:
- Thursday, April 23 from 3:15 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday, April 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Tractor Supply Company
- Monday, April 27 from 3:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday, April 29 from 3:15 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday, May 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Monday, May 4 from 3:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, May 5 from 3:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday, May 7 from 3:15 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday, May 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Tractor Supply Company
- Monday, May 11 from 3:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, May 12 from 3:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday, May 14 from 3:15 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Monday, May 18 from 3:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, May 19 from 3:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday, May 21 from 3:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Friday, May 22 from 3:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Organizers say the annual plant sale provides the community with access to quality plants while giving students valuable experience in greenhouse management, horticulture, and customer service.
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