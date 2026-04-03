A Clarksville man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges following a vehicle pursuit that stretched across several southern Indiana counties late Tuesday night and resulted in injuries to a law enforcement officer.

Authorities say 36-year-old Corey D. Tomlinson was taken into custody and booked into the Spencer County Jail after allegedly fleeing from police during an attempted traffic stop. He is preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle causing serious bodily injury, battery on law enforcement causing serious bodily injury, multiple counts of auto theft and theft, possession of marijuana with a prior offense, criminal mischief, and three outstanding felony warrants from Oldham County, Kentucky.

The incident began around 11 p.m. on April 1, when the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office received a report of lawnmowers being stolen from a property in Dale. Responding officers were unable to locate the suspect at the scene, but soon received information that a vehicle matching the description had been spotted on Interstate 64.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office later located the vehicle near the 86-mile marker. When officers attempted a traffic stop, the driver fled eastbound, initiating a pursuit. Indiana State Police deployed stop sticks, damaging the vehicle’s tires, but the suspect continued driving.

Additional stop sticks were later deployed by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, disabling the remaining tires. Despite the damage, the vehicle continued eastbound before finally coming to a stop near the 100-mile marker.

Tomlinson was taken into custody without further incident. During the pursuit, a Harrison County deputy sustained a hand injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The investigation remains ongoing.