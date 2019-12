A parked car is heavily damaged after getting hit by a semi-trailer.

Police say 57-year-old Daniel T. Stangl of Des Moines, Iowa, was trying to pull into the Comfort Inn at 123 Scenic Hills Court in Ferdinand when the trailer’s rear hit a parked 2016 Dodge Ram 3500.

No injuries were reported.

The Dodge Ram suffered around $5,000 in damages, and the semi-trailer suffered about $500 in damages.