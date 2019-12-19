Wanted Kentucky man behind bars after police pursuit ends in crash

A wanted Kentucky man is behind bars after leading police on a pursuit in Washington County.

The Indiana State Police Radio made the Salem Police Department aware of a stolen blue 2001 Chevrolet Blazer around 7:40 this morning.

Troopers soon located the vehicle going eastbound on State Road 56, just east of Salem.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Austin T. Gayheart of Viper, Kentucky refused to stop and attempted to flee.

After a pursuit, Gayheart lost control turning onto State Road 39 from Mill Road, driving into a muddy ditch off the east side of the roadway.

When arresting Gayheart, troopers found a loaded pistol and suspected methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana.

Gayheart is charged with:

A Level 4 Felony Count of Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon

Level 5 Felony Counts of Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and a Controlled Substance

Level 6 Felony Counts of Resisting Law Enforcement and Possession of Stolen Property

Misdemeanor counts of Resisting Law Enforcement and Possession of Marijuana.