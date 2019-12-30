Washington Man Arrested After Taking Sternberg Vehicles on Joy Rides

A Washington man was arrested in Jasper after stealing vehicles from a Jasper car dealership.

On Sunday, Jasper Police Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Sternberg’s parking lot.

Upon officers’ arrival, it was determined that the vehicle in question, a black 2008 Chrysler van, had been seen by employees over the past several weeks in the parking lot. Employees on the scene advised that also over the past several weeks, they have noticed vehicles being moved and messed with. While officers were on scene, a white International semi pulled into the parking lot. Employees advised that the semi was not supposed to have been taken from the lot. Contact was made with the male subject driving the semi.

After an investigation, it was determined that 52-year old Robert Warne of Washington did not have permission to drive the truck. Warne admitted to having stolen a key recently from Sternbergs and admitted to having driven several semis and dump trucks for “joy rides” over the past several weeks.

Warne was taken into custody and charged with two Level 5 Felony Counts of Auto Theft, two Level 6 Felony counts of Unauthorized Entry of a Motor Vehicle, and a Class A Misdemeanor of Theft.